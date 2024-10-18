Putin’s meeting with BRICS media lasted two hours

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the heads of lead BRICS media lasted for almost two hours.

The event took place ahead of the BRICS Summit, which will take place in Kazan on October 22-24. In particular, the meeting was attended by representatives of the CGTN broadcast network (China), the Independent Media holding (South Africa), MENA (Egypt), PTI (India), and FANA (Ethiopia) news agencies, Sky News Arabia (the UAE) and CNN Brasil (Brazil) TV channels. At the end of the event, the head of state made a group photo with the participants.

The head of state answered dozens of questions. Each media representative asked two or more questions; mainly, they covered the situation in Ukraine, in the Middle East, the association’s role on the international arena, as well as cooperation in humanitarian areas.