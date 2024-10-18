Russian PM to meet his Kyrgyz counterpart on October 21

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with head of the Kyrgyz cabinet of ministers Akylbek Zhaparov on October 21, the press service of the Russian cabinet reported.

This is going to be the first joint meeting of governments of the two countries ever. Mishustin and Zhaparov plan to discuss relevant issues of the Russian-Kyrgyz trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). "Special attention will be paid to implementation of joint projects in the area of energy, industry, transport, education and other fields," the cabinet said.

Zhaparov will pay an official visit to Russia on October 19.