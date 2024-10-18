Annual strategic nuclear drills kick off in US

NEW York, October 18. /TASS/. The US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) has begun its annual nuclear command and control drills, Global Thunder 25 (GT25).

"The purpose of GT25 is to enhance nuclear readiness and ensure a safe, secure, and effective strategic deterrent force," it said, adding that the exercise will involve key NATO allies and partners, including from the United Kingdom.

"As in previous years, Global Thunder 25 will include an increase in bomber and other aircraft flights throughout the exercise," USSTRATCOM said.

"This is an annual exercise and is not in response to actions by any nation or other actors, or current world events," it stressed.