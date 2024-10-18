Baku, Yerevan agree to sign peace treaty as soon as possible

BAKU, October 19. /TASS/. Baku and Yerevan have agreed to make efforts to sign a peace treaty as soon as possible, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said after a meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats in Istanbul.

"On October 18, a bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Aarat Mirzoyan, was held in Istanbul on the sidelines of the 3+3-format regional platform. The sides agreed to continue talks on the agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations and to consolidate efforts toward its soonest completion and signing," it said.