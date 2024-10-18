BRICS bank’s capital should be increased — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. The capital of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) requires to be increased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the heads of leading BRICS media.

"We created the bank headed by Ms. [Dilma] Rousseff. Many things are still to be done there. There is a need to work on the capital, the need to increase the capital," the head of state said.

"We need to talk about creating a relevant insurance platform, a pool of reserve currencies. All these things should be gradually strengthened. These should be really working instruments and not declarations," Putin added.