BRICS has stable and reliable prospects, Putin believes

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is firmly convinced that BRICS has stable and reliable prospects, since the participants are united by common values. He made it clear at a meeting with the heads of the BRICS media.

"The organization has good, such stable and reliable prospects. I will repeat once again: my confidence is based on the fact that we really have common values, a common understanding of how to build relations with each other," Putin said.

He noted that if such countries as Brazil, Russia, India, China, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and all other member countries, of which there are already ten, as well as those thirty countries that are showing interest in BRICS are guided by these common principles, then, "of course, the organization will develop on this solid basis and this very basis it will be an essential element of the new world order - multipolar, reliable from the point of view of security and development for all peoples included in this organization.".