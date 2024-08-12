In Russia’s Kursk Region, Ukraine suffers losses and captured soldier gives testimony

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost up to 260 people and 31 armored vehicles in the Kursk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 1,610 troops over the entire period of hostilities. In other news, the Russian Federal Security Service, also known as the FSB, said that a serviceman of the Ukrainian 80th separate airborne assault brigade was detained in the Belovsky District of the Kursk Region.

Below are the highlights that TASS has put together about the situation.

Situation in the region

- The battlegroup North and the deployed reserves repelled seven attacks by assault groups from the Ukrainian 80th and 82nd airborne assault brigades in the areas of the settlements of Martynovka, Borki and Korenevo in the Kursk Region over the past day.

- In the Kauchuk area, Ukrainian mobile groups riding armored vehicles were stopped as they attempted a breakthrough into Russian territory.

- Fire damage was inflicted on clusters of enemy troops and equipment in the areas of Kurilovka, Plekhovo, Lyubimovka, Sudzha, Kositsa, Gogolevka, Kazachaya Lokna, Mikhailovka and Sverdlyakovka.

- Russian aircraft hit Ukrainian reserves in the areas of Miropolye, Mogritsa and Drobnovshchina in the Sumy Region.

Ukrainian losses

- Over the past day, the enemy lost up to 260 servicemen and 31 armored vehicles, including three tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles, 20 armored fighting vehicles, as well as 27 motor vehicles and three 122 mm D-30 howitzers in the Kursk area.

- Ukraine lost a total of up to 1,610 servicemen, 32 tanks, 23 armored personnel carriers, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 136 armored fighting vehicles, 47 motor vehicles, four anti-aircraft missile systems, a multiple launch rocket system and 13 field artillery guns during the fighting.

Testimony from a captured Ukrainian soldier

- The FSB said that a serviceman of the Ukrainian 80th separate airborne assault brigade was detained in the Belovsky District of the Kursk Region.

- During an interrogation he said they were ordered, if the local population put up resistance, to shoot them all dead. According to the soldier, Ukrainian servicemen engaged in looting when they entered populated areas in the Kursk Region.

- The captured soldier said Ukrainian forces planned to reach Kursk and Belgorod in order to use this attack later allegedly for a peace treaty with Russia

Gas stations, stores near the border

- Stores and gas stations in the border areas of the Kursk Region are reopening as the situation stabilizes, said Mikhail Aksyonov, the region’s acting minister of industry and trade.