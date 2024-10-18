Over 70 projectiles fired at Israel from Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 15. /TASS/. More than 70 projectiles have been fired at Israel by Hezbollah militants from Lebanon since morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"As of 19:45, approximately 75 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Friday, October 18th)," it said.

Apart from that, according to the IDF, two drones launched from Lebanon were intercepted before entering Israel’s airspace.

Following shelling attacks from the Lebanese territory, the Israeli military delivered retaliation strikes on dozens of launchers targeting Israel’s territory. Apart from that, airstrikes were delivered on Hezbollah military infrastructure facilities, command centers, and armed units, the IDF added.