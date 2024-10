NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold 17 bilateral meetings at the BRICS summit in Kazan, he said at a meeting with BRICS representatives.

"Seventeen," Putin specified, commenting on reports that his schedule could include as many as 20 bilateral sitdowns.

Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov earlier reported that approximately 20 meetings were on Putin's agenda at the BRICS summit. "I would like to express sympathy for our president in advance," he even added.