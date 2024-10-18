Situation between Israel, Iran tense, Russia stays in contact with both countries — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 18. /TASS/. The situation between Israel and Iran is rather tense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with representatives of BRICS media, adding that Russia stays in contact with both countries and hopes that the "endless exchange of strikes" between them would come to an end.

"Everything is very tense on the Iranian-Israeli track. If it comes to this, god forbid, soldiers of both countries will start fighting directly. We remain in contact both with Israel and Iran, we have rather trusting relations, and we would very much like that this endless, as it may turn out, exchange of strikes to be stopped at some point. And that some means to defuse the situation are found that would satisfy both sides," Putin said.

He underscored that the solution of this issue lies on the track of looking for compromises, which are still possible in this situation, however difficult that may be.