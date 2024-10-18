Gazprom Board to discuss shale gas, LNG industry development

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Gazprom Board of Directors will discuss development of the shale gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry in different regions of the globe, opportunities and threats for the company at its meeting on October 29, the Russian gas holding said.

Gazprom directors will also review the implementation status of the largest investment projects of the holding and amendments to the investment program and the budget for 2024.

The topic of implementing LNG production and supplies project will also be highlighted at the meeting.