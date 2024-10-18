BRICS is not ‘bloc organization’ and is useful to non-member states, says Putin

NOVO OGARYOVO, October 18. /TASS/. BRICS is not a ‘bloc organization’ and will be useful to those countries that are not members of it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We are not building up a bloc that will be targeted against somebody’s interests," President Putin said at the meeting with the heads of leading BRICS media. "This is not a bloc organization."

"In this sense, it boasts a universal character and, in my opinion, it will have a beneficial effect on world affairs in general, including the global economy," he continued.

"If this work serves for the development of the world economy, then it is natural that it would serve as useful for countries that are not members of the BRICS organization. I believe, it all goes without saying," Putin added.