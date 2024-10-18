US should think of adverse effect for dollar from anti-Russian sanctions — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. The United States should think of souring relations with Russia and of the adverse effect for the dollar from its sanctions against Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the heads of leading BRICS media.

"If we look at relations between China and the United States, I believe the US should think it over - it damaged relations with Russia, introduces permanent sanctions and this adversely affects it, including the effect for the dollar," Putin said.

All the countries of the world are now thinking of whether it is worth to use the dollar if the US limits the dollar use as a universal international settlement unit due to political considerations, Putin noted. "Everyone started thinking of that. And the volume of the dollar use is slowly yet declining bit by bit - in payments and in reserves," the president said.

Even traditional allies of the US are lowering their reserves, Putin noted. "And what is happening with China - one sanction after another also. And this is not related to politics, this is related to growth of the Chinese economy and to the attempt to impede this growth using various sanctions, politically motivated ones," the Russian leader stressed.