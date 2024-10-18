Human race cannot exist without BRICS countries — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that without the BRICS countries and their contribution to food supply, human race cannot exist.

"In some areas, human race cannot exist at all without the BRICS countries - I mean food markets, energy, but also in high-tech areas, in particular in the development of artificial intelligence and its use, we are not only acquiring competencies, but in certain areas we are becoming leaders," the head of state said at a meeting with heads of the BRICS media.

Putin called the cited facts "the most important, obvious, visible, big change" in the world in recent times.

"This is natural, there is nothing special here, the world is constantly changing and leaders always appear, we need to take it calmly as a given and proceeding from it we need to build relationships with each other," the Russian leader believes.