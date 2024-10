TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has carried out strikes on the command center and weapons storage sites of the Hezbollah Shia movement in a Beirut suburb, the Israeli army said in a statement.

"The IAF conducted a strike on a number of Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters command center in Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut," the statement reads.