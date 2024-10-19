Russian finance minister says revised list of firms for privatization submitted to cabinet

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry has submitted a revised package with the list of entities for privatization to the government, Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"We submitted a revised package with proposals on privatization to the government not long ago," he said.

The ministry’s privatization target will probably be beaten, Siluanov added.

In December 2023, the Russian Finance Ministry submitted the list of large companies for possible privatization. The minister said then that around 30 companies were on the list.