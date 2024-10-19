US aware when, how Israel will respond to Iran’s missile strike — Biden

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. The US is aware when and how Israel will respond to Iran’s missile strike, US President Joe Biden told reporters ahead of his departure to Germany.

Asked whether the US is aware of what response Israel will provide and when it will take respective measures, Biden said: "Yes and yes." He refused to reveal details though.

On October 1, the Islamic republic launched a massive missile attack against the Jewish state in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack.