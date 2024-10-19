Russia fully ensures Kyrgyzstan’s demand for petroleum products — cabinet

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia fully ensures Kyrgyzstan’s demand for petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene-type jet fuel, diesel fuel and bitumen, the press service of the Russian cabinet reported.

"Energy is one of the main cooperation areas. Russia fully ensures the republic’s demand for petroleum products: gasoline, kerosene-type jet fuel, diesel fuel, bitumen," the report said.

Moreover, the work is underway to solidly provide the republic with natural gas, the program for supplying gas to Kyrgyzstan and the republic’s gasification through 2030 with Gazprom’s participation is being implemented.

The two countries have huge potential for boosting mutual trade and developing cooperation in other areas as well, including finances, industry, agriculture, transport, digital technologies, the cabinet said, adding that more than 80 Russian regions maintain trade and economic ties with Kyrgyzstan now.

Trade with Russia accounts for 20% of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade, according to the government. In 2023, trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan increased by 5.6% to $3.6 bln. "This year positive dynamics has been observed as well," the cabinet noted.