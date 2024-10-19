Russian forces destroy two Baba Yaga bomber drones in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North has destroyed two Baba Yaga heavy bomber drones in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Troops from Battlegroup North employ the tactics of tracking down and destroying Ukrainian attack drones. FPV drone crews monitor the skies over the Kharkov Region 24 hours a day, detecting the enemy’s attack drones. Objective control footage shows FPV drone crews wiping out two Ukrainian Baba Yaga unmanned aerial vehicles over the Kharkov Region in the course of the special military operation," the statement reads.

The ministry also released footage showing the destruction of the drones.