Russian embassy in Sweden vandalized once again

STOCKHOLM, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Stockholm has appealed to the Swedish Foreign Ministry over ongoing acts of vandalism on its premises.

"In the early hours of April 15, another act of vandalism was committed against the Russian embassy in Stockholm. Paint cans were dropped in front of the central entrance to the diplomatic mission’s auxiliary building, as well as in front of the embassy’s residential compound, where an embassy school is located. The embassy immediately reported the incident to the Swedish police," the embassy said.

It also sent a note to the Swedish foreign ministry demanding Stockholm keep to its commitments as a host country under the 1962 Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations and ensure the inviolability and security of the Russian diplomatic mission.

The Russian diplomats recalled that this was the 11th such incident over the past year. "Probes into the previous incidents allegedly conducted by Swedish law enforcement yielded no results. However, acts of vandalism against the Russian embassy in Sweden continue, which cannot but suggest political motives of the Swedish official authorities," the embassy said.

On January 28, a Ukrainian national permanently residing in Sweden attempted to ram the Russian embassy’s gate with his car. He failed to break into the embassy’s territory and was taken into custody by Swedish police. No one was hurt. The offender was found to have a long police record.