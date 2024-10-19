Moving frontline 40 km away from Nikopol needed to start Zaporozhye NPP — Governor

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Restarting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which was stopped due to the threat of Ukrainian troops and does not produce electricity, would be possible if the frontline is moved 40 km away from the towns of Marganets and Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Governor of the Zaporozhye Region Evgeny Balitsky said in an interview with TASS.

"I can say with confidence that we will be able to launch the station if they do not reach us at least with barrel artillery, which means 40 km from the city of Marganets and Nikopol," he said.

The two cities are located on the right bank of the Dnieper controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.