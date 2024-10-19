Russia and Indonesia plan to hold first major naval exercises in November — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia will hold their first large-scale naval exercises Orruda in November, which will be seen by "both friends and enemies", Russia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov said in an interview with TASS.

"In November, a group of ships from the Pacific Fleet will make a friendly visit to the port of Surabaya. It will be three of our modern corvettes. Such visits of our various ships happen almost every year, and there is also movement in the opposite direction - Indonesian ships visit us. But in November, in connection with this visit, there will be the first large-scale naval exercises of Russia and Indonesia," he said.

He noted that in the future these exercises could be held "with a certain frequency," such as once every two years. "Then perhaps one day we could conduct such exercises not in the waters near Indonesia, but, let's say, in the part of the world ocean that is closer to the Russian Far East. There are many different possibilities here," the diplomat said.