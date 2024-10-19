{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Repelling Ukrainian counterattack and enemy losses: situation in Russia’s Kursk region

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk direction over the past day reached over 270 servicemen

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 270 servicemen in the Kursk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, since the beginning of the hostilities, the enemy has lost over 24,700, as well as 167 tanks, 82 infantry fighting vehicles, and 102 armored personnel carriers.

Progress of the operation to destroy Ukrainian formations

- Russian troops repelled a counterattack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Leonidovo area of the Kursk region over the day and continued their offensive.

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of Russia’s North battlegroup continued their offensive, during which they destroyed formations of the 22nd, 47th, and 115th mechanized brigades, the 82nd and 95th airborne assault brigades, the 36th airborne assault brigade, the 103rd airborne assault brigade, and the 103rd airborne assault brigade, and 103rd and 129th territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Kolmakov, Kruglenkoye, Nizhny Klin, Nikolsky, Novy Put, Olgovka, Plekhovo, Cherkasskaya Konopelka, and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.

- Air, artillery, and missile forces continued to strike sites of enemy personnel and equipment concentration in the Kursk region, as well as concentration areas and reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sumy region.

Enemy losses

- The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk direction over the past day reached over 270 servicemen. At the same time, 9 armored vehicles were destroyed, including 3 infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, 5 armored combat vehicles, 4 guns, and 3 cars.

- In total, since the beginning of hostilities, the enemy has lost over 24,700, 167 tanks, 82 infantry fighting vehicles, 102 armored personnel carriers, 957 armored combat vehicles, 654 cars, 204 artillery pieces, 38 multiple launch rocket system launchers.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Around 20 people killed in Gaza in 24 hours due to Israeli army actions — Health Ministry
According to the ministry, "over the past 24 hours, 19 people were killed and 91 Palestinians were wounded in Israeli army attacks in the Strip"
Read more
NATO's involvement in Ukrainian conflict to lead to disaster — Scholz
The German Chancellor reiterated that Germany would continue to support Ukraine
Read more
Russia fully ensures Kyrgyzstan’s demand for petroleum products — cabinet
Trade with Russia accounts for 20% of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade, according to the government
Read more
Lavrov slams Kiev’s statements about developing nuclear arsenal as reckless
"You could spend an eternity analyzing what this man and his team say, but we realize that such attempts are in vain, unnecessary, and even counterproductive," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
IN BRIEF: Enemy losses and surrendering troops: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region
Read more
Germany still against inviting Ukraine to NATO — Zelensky
The Ukrainian president noted that Germany was still reluctant to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons
Read more
BRICS share in global GDP already exceeds G7 share and continues to grow — Putin
The Russian leader underscored that the joint work of BRICS to accelerate socio-economic growth and ensure sustainable development brings tangible results
Read more
Over 47,000 cholera cases registered globally in September — WHO
The number of deaths reached 580, the World Health Organization reported, noting new outbreaks of the disease in Niger and Thailand
Read more
Istanbul Agreements is only way leading to dialogue on Ukrainian settlement, says Putin
"The document exists, we have it. This is a draft treaty," the President noted
Read more
US aware when, how Israel will respond to Iran’s missile strike — Biden
Read more
US, German, French, British leaders discuss Zelensky’s plan at a meeting in Berlin
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron "discussed plans for providing Ukraine with additional assistance in the area of security, economic support and humanitarian aid"
Read more
Chinese president to attend BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 — MFA
On September 12, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Chinese President Xi Jinping had accepted an invitation to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan
Read more
Governor says term of Russian land lease to China will be known within year
The authorities of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory announced their decision on leasing out to China a total of 115,000 hectares of land for a term of 49 years
Read more
US should think of adverse effect for dollar from anti-Russian sanctions — Putin
All the countries of the world are now thinking of whether it is worth to use the dollar if the US limits the dollar use as a universal international settlement unit due to political considerations, the Russian president noted
Read more
Putin’s meeting with BRICS media lasted two hours
The head of state answered dozens of questions
Read more
True sovereignty and reliable partners: what Putin said at BRICS Business Forum
BRICS plays a prominent role in the global economy not only of today
Read more
BRICS to become alternative to global financial institutes — Cuba’s envoy to UN
BRICS countries have common interests and huge possibilities for foreign trade, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ernesto Soberon Guzman said
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy six militant bases, drone depot in Syria
According to Captain 1st rank Oleg Ignasyuk, aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorism coalition led by the US continue to create dangerous situations
Read more
Press review: Zelensky's Victory Plan jumbled mess and SCO helps usher in new world order
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 17th
Read more
Indonesia is strong candidate for interaction with BRICS — Russian Ambassador
"It is quite possible that soon, when the government is already formed and political life in Indonesia has improved, decisions on the BRICS issue will be made," Sergey Tolchenov noted
Read more
Annual strategic nuclear drills kick off in US
"The purpose of GT25 is to enhance nuclear readiness and ensure a safe, secure, and effective strategic deterrent force," The US Strategic Command said
Read more
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft destroy Ukrainian armor in borderline Kursk area
After the Su-25 attack aircraft conducted their sorties, the ground personnel carried out maintenance work, the report said
Read more
Russia has unique icebreaker fleet and is developing it — Putin
The President recalled that Russia had seven nuclear icebreakers and 34 diesel ones
Read more
BRICS is not ‘bloc organization’ and is useful to non-member states, says Putin
The organization boasts a universal character and, in the Russian President's opinion, will have a beneficial effect on world affairs in general, including the global economy
Read more
Russian finance minister says revised list of firms for privatization submitted to cabinet
The ministry’s privatization target will probably be beaten, Anton Siluanov added
Read more
Hamas Rafah battalion commander killed in Israeli attack that eliminated Sinwar
The Israeli army’s press service said on Thursday that Sinwar had been killed during an Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16
Read more
Half of Ukrainian group in Maksimilyanovka destroyed — security forces
It is reported that the Ukrainian armed forces lost many fighters on this section of the line of engagement
Read more
BRICS countries showing interest in Northern Sea Route — Putin
BRICS have plenty of projects in the infrastructure development sphere but transport corridors are the most notable, the Russian leader said
Read more
Russia ranks fourth globally by purchasing power parity — Putin
China is the largest economy of the globe by that parameter, the head of state said
Read more
China never supplied lethal weapons to Russia or Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
Mao Ning stated that China would take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and citizens
Read more
Arab countries not letting West muddy relations with Russia — senior diplomat
Mikhail Bogdanov emphasized that the Arab countries have always been regarded by Russia as "a natural ally, playing a significant role in global affairs and possessing vast cultural, economic and political potential"
Read more
Zelensky claims nukes only option for Ukraine if NATO denies it entry
The Ukrainian president said that he raised this issue during his meeting with US ex-President Donald Trump in September
Read more
US provocations, Ukraine: Putin's remarks to BRICS media leaders
According to the Russian leader, Western countries, led by the United States, have caused the ongoing Ukrainian crisis and have started the war back in 2014
Read more
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Read more
UNSC to hold two Russia-initiated meetings on Ukraine in late October — Russian mission
Apart from that, Russia’s mission has requested a meeting on Western weapons supplies to Ukraine and their impacts on the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Russian strategic nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Pozharsky enters state trials
The Sevmash Shipyard floated out the strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky on February 3
Read more
Ukraine’s losses, captives, strikes on reserves: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, Russian tactical aviation and missile forces hit the enemy reserves in the Sumy Region
Read more
Sixteen drones intercepted over Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov regions overnight
There were no casualties in the region, Governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz said
Read more
Zelensky's 'Victory Plan' speaks to his wishful thinking — expert
According to Wang Wen, the motivation for ending the conflict should be based on both sides' consensus on the goals of a ceasefire and compromise in their mutual interests
Read more
US plotting false-flag operation so it can go to war with Iran — expert
According to Alexey Leonkov, if after the possible election of Trump as president of the United States "it is possible to carry out a provocation against a symbolic target, things may turn around for the United States"
Read more
First deal to sell Russian carbon units abroad completed
Chairman of Equity International General Trading, Salem Humaid Saif Almzaini, said that the company views the transaction as the first step to integration of the BRICS countries’ carbon markets
Read more
Russia uses yuan in settlements not only with China, but also with third countries — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that it "helps strengthen the yuan as an international currency"
Read more
Economic growth to be in Russia, China, India and Saudi Arabia — Putin
"Forming of new centers of development" is the sign of time, the Russian leader underlined
Read more
Russia and Indonesia plan to hold first major naval exercises in November — ambassador
Sergey Tolchenov noted that in the future these exercises could be held "with a certain frequency," such as once every two years
Read more
China buys Russian energy resources with pleasure — Putin
"This is significant for everyone, we measure every step very attentively," the Russian president stressed
Read more
US, Britain, Ukraine behind Crocus City Hall attack — FSB chief
Alexander Bortnikov believes that Ukraine has been trying to prove it is capable enough
Read more
Cuba to re-submit resolution against US embargo to UN General Assembly
The country’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ernesto Soberon Guzman also stressed that the role of the UN General Assembly needs to be reformed so that its decisions have a real impact
Read more
Kiev working on dirty bomb, Medvedev warns
Bild reported earlier that Kiev is seriously considering replenishing its nuclear weapon stocks
Read more
Press review: Kim Jong Un dynamites Seoul links and NATO, US lay plans to deter Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 16th
Read more
Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $22.27 per metric ton from October 23
The duty on corn will be 2,671.7 rubles ($28.05) per metric ton
Read more
FATF will not blacklist Russia, expert says
This would create the threat of disintegration of the organization, EHESS Director of Studies Jacques Sapir said
Read more
Baku, Yerevan agree to sign peace treaty as soon as possible
The sides agreed to continue talks on the agreement on establishing peace
Read more
Human race cannot exist without BRICS countries — Putin
The Russian leader meant food markets, energy and high-tech areas, in particular the development of artificial intelligence and its use
Read more
Russia to offer BRICS partners to use digital currencies for investments — Putin
The Russian president added that creating "such an instrument that will be practically non-inflationary" could be another step in the development of the Global South
Read more
Biden warns of 'difficult winter' in Ukraine conflict
At the same time, the US leader promised to provide Kiev with support
Read more
Iran to respond 'painfully' if Israel attacks its facilities — commander-in-chief
Recalling Operation True Promise-2 (a massive missile strike on Israel on October 1 in response to the assassination of key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRGC), Salami emphasized that it was only a warning for Israel to "learn a lesson"
Read more
In Russia’s Kursk Region, Ukraine suffers losses and captured soldier gives testimony
In the Kauchuk area, Ukrainian mobile groups riding armored vehicles were stopped as they attempted a breakthrough into Russian territory
Read more
Iraqi radical group claims capable of hitting Israeli nuclear facility near Dimona
The spokesperson stated that if the readiness of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq militias is raised to level five, the highest level, they "will engage in open combat with no restrictions"
Read more
BRICS summit, not US elections, will determine course of history — Russian official
Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko believes that truly responsible leaders of sovereign states understand this, and the level of representation at the summit and the ever-growing number of applications for membership are clear proof of this
Read more
EU countries must take clear stand against Israeli aggression — Hamas
According to the militants, the calls to open the Gaza border crossings, deliver humanitarian aid to the population of the enclave and institute a ceasefire in the Strip contained in the final document of the Brussels meeting "require tangible steps and actions aimed at forcing Israel to cease hostilities and comply with the solutions adopted by the international community"
Read more
North Korea discovers remains of crashed South Korean drone in Pyongyang — KCNA
The General Staff decided to keep the combined artillery units and the units "with important fire duties near the border" in full combat readiness, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense of the DPRK added
Read more
Russian PM to meet his Kyrgyz counterpart on October 21
This is going to be the first joint meeting of governments of the two countries ever
Read more
Slovak prime minister predicts imminent end of Ukrainian conflict
Robert Fico also noted that "there are talks again about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO"
Read more
Russian companies interested in cooperating with Ethiopia — Putin
"These are energy, machine-building companies," the Russian leader said
Read more
Hamas leader Sinwar eliminated thank to US intelligence - White House
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan added that it is "a credit to the IDF for taking out Sinwar," but the United States is "proud of the support it has given to the IDF all along the way
Read more
Russia repels two Ukrainian counterattacks in Rabotino, Kamenskoye
According to the report, the Russian Armed Forces also continued their offensive in the Vremevsky area
Read more
Repelling Ukrainian counterattack and enemy losses: situation in Russia’s Kursk region
The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk direction over the past day reached over 270 servicemen
Read more
Russia hammers Ukrainian military-industrial sector, energy sites over week
Russian troops liberated five communities in the Donbass area and the Zaporozhye Region over the week, the ministry reported
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts up to 75 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations," the group’s Spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin said
Read more
US will consider Russia adversary regardless of outcome of its elections — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also added that US President Joe Biden's statements on nuclear arms talks with Russia are aimed at helping Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential elections
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires Kalibr cruise missile in Arkhangelsk region — top brass
The missile firing area was closed to civilian shipping and flights in advance by ships from the Kola Flotilla and the Northern Fleet’s hydrographic ships
Read more
Russia has long been ahead of countries considered developed — finance minister
In May, the World Bank updated its GDP data at purchasing power parity, taking into account data for 2021, Russia entered the top four economies in the world
Read more
Khaled Mashal becomes new Hamas leader after Sinwar’s death — website
According to Lebanon's LBCI news website, he is now responsible for communication with the key parties involved in talks on the release of Israeli hostages
Read more
Share of non-oil and gas revenues in Russian budget reaches two-thirds — Finance Minister
At the same time, oil and gas revenues in the total federal budget revenues will amount to 27% in 2025, and 23% in 2027, Anton Siluanov said
Read more
Situation between Israel, Iran tense, Russia stays in contact with both countries — Putin
The Russian President underscored that the solution lay on the track of looking for compromises, which were still possible in the current situation
Read more
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
The Trophy active protection system is operational in the Israeli and US armies
Read more
Russian troops fight for native Russian territories during special op — Putin
He said it, commenting on the discussion moderator’s remark that Western states have already abandoned their idea to "defeat Russia on the battlefield
Read more
Anti-Russian sanctions hurt European exporters more than Russia — IRTP
According to President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Ferdinando Pelazzo, the main problem is related to the payment system - the European Central Bank is forcing European financial institutions to curtail operations in Russia
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian zookeeper dies after being mauled by lions
Leokadia Perevalova, who worked in the Crimean Taigan Park, was killed by lions while she was cleaning their enclosure
Read more
Ukraine’s military created network of underpasses near Ugledar — Russia’s top brass
As Russian servicemen say, the enemy is poorly trained and only few fighters, largely foreign mercenaries, put up fierce resistance while the others try to retreat or surrender
Read more
Zelensky's 'Victory Plan' plays on West's desire to defeat Russia — Lavrov
"We will not accept any option for Ukraine to remain in a position when it is used by the West in order to impose direct threats to Russia," the Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Cuba supports UN Security Council reform amid injustice in Gaza — diplomat
In addition, Ernesto Soberon Guzman proposed the introduction of regional representation in the Security Council, stressing that the interests of developing countries are insufficiently represented
Read more
Kiev ready for ceasefire along current front line, without recognizing new border — media
A significant number of Ukrainian troops "find themselves trapped" on Russian territory (near Kursk) and are unable to come to aid in Donbass where they are outnumbered in men, the report added
Read more
Only Ukrainian commanders allowed to retreat in Krasnoarmeysk area — captive
Konstantin Kolesnikov surrendered as a prisoner of war in the area of the village of Pervomayskoye
Read more
Potential fall of Krasnoarmeisk to deal heavy blow to Ukraine’s economy — media
According to the media outlet, Russia’s offensive in the area "threatens to finally topple the city of Pokrovsk - and that carries both military and economic risks."
Read more
Russian troops liberate Zoryanoye settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian air defense systems also destroyed 31 aircraft-type UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Zelensky's military plan to lead to his defeat, Hungary not involved in this — Orban
It is reported that the defeated now want to move on to a victory plan
Read more
Counterproductive to set deadlines for ending special military op — Putin
While speaking about the possibility of peace talks, the Russian leader said: "We are in favor of it. I have already explained how this can be achieved. If this is the other side's honest position - they should act, the sooner the better"
Read more
Ukraine cannot engage in talks with Russia from position of strength, as it loses — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister emphasized that this is why it is necessary to reach a ceasefire and start peace talks as soon as possible
Read more
Zelensky believes EU to take over aid for Ukraine if US stops it
According to Zelensky, EU leaders spoke in favor of a backup plan in case the US’ policy changes
Read more
Further Russian offensive, Ukraine’s losses: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the Russian military repelled 2 enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Zeleny Shlyakh and Lyubimovka, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Kiev realizes liberation of Kupyansk inevitable — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, this is not the first time that the Ukrainian authorities have carried out a mandatory evacuation
Read more
NATO to continue ramping up military presence on Russian border, arms procurement — Rutte
According to Mark Rutte, NATO member states decided to boost their work on the standardization of NATO weapons
Read more
Russia performs 95% of trading operations with partners in national currencies — Putin
Western countries thought that "everything will collapse" in Russia when abandoning the dollar use, the head of state pointed out
Read more
BRICS countries working on their SWIFT alternative — Putin
Opportunities are also being explored of broadening the use of national currencies and creating instruments enabling to make this work safe, the Russian leader noted
Read more
US economy has 'lots of problems' despite decent GDP growth this year — Putin
"Good relations with the BRICS countries - and we are open to these good relations - will have a beneficial effect on the entire global economy," the Russian leader said
Read more
Kremlin welcomes Scholz's readiness for dialogue with Putin
At the same time, the Kremlin has not yet received any real proposals from Germany or other Western countries to organize contacts with the Russian president, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Situation gets bleaker for Ukrainian military, US thinks about negotiations — news agency
Columnist Hal Brands pointed out that none of the plans of US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris so far provide an answer to how to "turn a deteriorating battlefield situation into a decent peace" for Kiev
Read more
Ukraine uncapable of building nuclear weapons ‘now or in the future’ — expert
"Serious leaders understand that nuclear weapons are mass terror weapons not simply a bigger kind of bomb, and therefore nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought," Daryl Kimball said
Read more
No consensus on withdrawal of restrictions on long-range strikes at Russia — Biden
According to Biden, in foreign policy, there is no such thing as never changing one’s mind
Read more
Press review: Zelensky sees nukes as only alternative to NATO and Hamas loses its leader
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 18th
Read more