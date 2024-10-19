MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 270 servicemen in the Kursk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Progress of the operation to destroy Ukrainian formations

- Russian troops repelled a counterattack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Leonidovo area of the Kursk region over the day and continued their offensive.

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of Russia’s North battlegroup continued their offensive, during which they destroyed formations of the 22nd, 47th, and 115th mechanized brigades, the 82nd and 95th airborne assault brigades, the 36th airborne assault brigade, the 103rd airborne assault brigade, and the 103rd airborne assault brigade, and 103rd and 129th territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Kolmakov, Kruglenkoye, Nizhny Klin, Nikolsky, Novy Put, Olgovka, Plekhovo, Cherkasskaya Konopelka, and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.

- Air, artillery, and missile forces continued to strike sites of enemy personnel and equipment concentration in the Kursk region, as well as concentration areas and reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sumy region.

Enemy losses

- The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk direction over the past day reached over 270 servicemen. At the same time, 9 armored vehicles were destroyed, including 3 infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, 5 armored combat vehicles, 4 guns, and 3 cars.

- In total, since the beginning of hostilities, the enemy has lost over 24,700, 167 tanks, 82 infantry fighting vehicles, 102 armored personnel carriers, 957 armored combat vehicles, 654 cars, 204 artillery pieces, 38 multiple launch rocket system launchers.