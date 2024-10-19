Sixteen drones intercepted over Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov regions overnight

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and eliminated 16 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Rostov regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On October 19, from 00:00 a.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT) to 06:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 a.m. GMT) the attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles on sites on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. On-duty air defense capabilities eliminated and intercepted 16 Ukrainian drones, including 13 over the Bryansk Region, two over the Rostov Region, and one over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

There were no casualties in the region, Governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz said, adding that emergency services were working.