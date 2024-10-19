Russia expects contract for Su-35 delivery to Indonesia to be implemented — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia assumes that the contract for the supply of Su-35 fighters to Indonesia will be implemented despite its freezing by Jakarta, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov said in an interview with TASS.

"It has not been cancelled or terminated, but frozen. We assume that sooner or later it will be implemented. When and how - this is a question for the next Indonesian government, it will make the decision. As far as we understand, there is still interest in Russian aviation equipment," Tolchenov said.

The ambassador also noted that "no clear explanations" were given as to why the contract was frozen, but this is probably due to difficulties with calculations.

In March 2020, Bloomberg reported that the Indonesian authorities had decided to abandon plans to implement the contract with Russia for the supply of Su-35s due to a lack of funds in the country’s budget caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as because of US threats to impose sanctions on Indonesia if this contract was fulfilled.