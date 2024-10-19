Share of non-oil and gas revenues in Russian budget reaches two-thirds — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The share of non-oil and gas revenues in the Russian federal budget today reaches two-thirds, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with RBC.

"The share of non-oil and gas revenues in the total federal budget today reaches two-thirds," he said.

At the same time, oil and gas revenues in the total federal budget revenues will amount to 27% next year, and 23% in 2027.

The Finance Minister also emphasized that the main goal is to ensure the fulfillment of the government's obligations and decisions, regardless of the external situation.