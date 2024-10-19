Kremlin welcomes Scholz's readiness for dialogue with Putin

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's readiness to discuss the settlement of the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin is an important signal, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We hear the words coming from Berlin - Scholz's words about his readiness for dialogue. These are important words, because until recently Germany was one of the countries of the collective West that completely ruled out any contacts with Putin. We said that this position was not constructive," he stressed.

Scholz's current readiness for dialogue is "something we can welcome", Peskov added.

He stressed that Putin was and remains open to dialogue on the settlement in Ukraine. "Putin has repeatedly said and confirmed that he was and remains open to communication, to talks," Peskov said.

At the same time, the Kremlin has not yet received any real proposals from Germany or other Western countries to organize contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov told TASS. "Whether these statements are backed by actual readiness, whether any initiatives will follow - time will tell," he said. According to Peskov, there have been no specific proposals on this issue so far.

Meanwhile, Russia considers ensuring its security a key condition for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. "The main thing for us is to resolve our security interests. In fact, this is what was proposed and what was rejected before the start of the special military operation," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, dialogue on the settlement in Ukraine will definitely not be easy, but all wars end in peace. "It is clear that it (dialogue - TASS) will never be easy. But one way or another, all wars end at the negotiating table, they end in peace," Peskov added.