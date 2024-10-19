US will consider Russia adversary regardless of outcome of its elections — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The United States will consider Russia as an adversary regardless of the results of its presidential elections, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with aif.ru.

"Regardless of the outcome of the elections, we will remain for the United States, if not an enemy, then certainly an adversary. In any case, a competitor" he said.

Lavrov also added that US President Joe Biden's statements on nuclear arms talks with Russia are aimed at helping Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential elections.

"This [Biden's statements about the talks] is a desire to score electoral points for the Democratic Party candidate," the minister said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced his readiness to negotiate with Russia, China, and North Korea on reducing nuclear weapons without preconditions.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that the US is calling on Russia to negotiate on strategic stability without preconditions in order to try to secure unilateral military advantages, but Moscow is categorically against it.

The presidential elections in the United States will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was expected to be represented by incumbent President Joe Biden. However, after his disastrous performance in the June televised debates with Donald Trump, who later became the Republican nominee, Biden was forced to drop out of the race under pressure from his fellow party members. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who was confirmed as the Democratic presidential nominee in August.