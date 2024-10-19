Russian troops liberate Zoryanoye settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Zoryanoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of successful actions of units of Russia’s battlegroup South, Zoryanoye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said.

Russian Air Defense forces shoot 31 Ukrainian drones

Russian air defense systems destroyed 31 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down three US HIMARS missiles and 31 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have also damaged fuel and energy infrastructure facilities and airfields of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. "Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery groups of the Russian Armed Forces damaged fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, airfields, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 138 areas," the report said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,824 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,735 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,477 multiple launch rocket systems, 16,372 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 27,407 special military vehicles have been destroyed.

South battlegroup

At the same time, Russia’s South battlegroup defeated five enemy brigades in one day and the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 830 servicemen. "The personnel and equipment of the 54th mechanized, 59th motorized infantry, 3rd, 10th mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 119th territorial defense brigade were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinovka, Kurakhovo, Nikiforovka, and Zvanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Two counter-attacks of enemy assault groups were repulsed. One field ammunition depot was destroyed," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 830 servicemen, two vehicles and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations.

East battlegroup

Russia’s East battlegroup improved its tactical position and defeated two enemy brigades over the past day. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reached 115 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The units of Russia’s East battlegroup improved their tactical position. Formations of the 72nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 127th territorial defense brigade were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Dobrovolye and Shakhtyorskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 115 servicemen, two vehicles, a 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, a 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery unit, and a 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery unit.

West battlegroup

At the same time, units of Russia’s West battlegroup repulsed three counter-attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the enemy's losses exceeding 350 servicemen.

"The joint forces of Russia’s West battlegroup have improved the situation along the front line. The personnel and equipment of the 53rd, 63rd, 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 119th territorial defense brigade were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Novolyubovka, Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as Grigorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Three counterattacks of enemy assault groups were repelled," the Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 350 servicemen, two vehicles, a 105mm L-119 gun, a 155mm M198 howitzer, and a 105mm M119 gun. "An Anklav-N electronic warfare station was also destroyed," the ministry added.

Center battlegroup

Russia’s Center battlegroup defeated six enemy brigades, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to 460 servicemen over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s Center battlegroup continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defenses. Personnel and equipment of the 42nd, 93rd, 100th mechanized, 59th motorized, 142nd infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 1st brigade of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements of Sukhaya Balka, Krasnoarmeysk, Vozdvizhenka, Dzerzhinsk, Dimitrov, and Udachnoye of the Donetsk People's Republic were defeated. Five counterattacks of the Ukrainian armed forces' assault groups were repulsed," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 460 servicemen, two vehicles, as well as a 122mm Grad multiple launch rocket system, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, and a 100mm Rapira gun. An enemy ammunition warehouse was also destroyed.

North battlegroup

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 55 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s North battlegroup over the past day.

"Units of Russia’s North battlegroup inflicted losses on formations of the 57th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 125th territorial defense brigade in the Liptsov and Volchansk directions in the areas of the settlements of Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov region. The enemy suffered 55 servicemen and two vehicles. One field ammunition depot was destroyed," the ministry said.

The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day amounted to 50 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup.

"Units of Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup inflicted losses on the personnel and equipment of the 150th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 34th naval brigade, the 121st, 124th territorial defense brigades, and the 3rd brigade of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements of Lobkovoe in the Zaporozhye region, Ilyinka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, Prydniprovskoe, Gavrilovka, and Korabelov islands in the Kherson region. The enemy's losses amounted to 50 servicemen and five vehicles," the report said.