Cuba supports UN Security Council reform amid injustice in Gaza — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 19. /TASS/. Cuba supports the reform of the UN Security Council as the current system is unjust and needs to be changed, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ernesto Soberon Guzman told TASS.

The diplomat stressed that Cuba does not agree with the veto right, especially in the context of the UN's inability to resolve humanitarian crises, such as the conflict in Gaza. "We think the veto is unjust. We see Israel committing genocide against the Palestinian people, and the UN is unable to do anything because of the US veto. The veto becomes an obstacle to solving humanitarian problems like the situation in Gaza and in Arab countries in general," he said.

He also noted that in the last 60 years, and especially in the last year, more than 40,000 people have died in Gaza, but the Security Council cannot adopt a resolution calling for a cease-fire and a real solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

In addition, Guzman proposed the introduction of regional representation in the Security Council, stressing that the interests of developing countries are insufficiently represented. According to him, there is a need for greater participation of these countries in the decision-making process, since the majority of the Council members are currently developed countries.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that most UN countries recognize the need to reform the Security Council. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the composition of the Security Council should be expanded not by Western states, but by representatives of Asia, Africa, and Latin America.