MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is not an independent structure and it carries out someone else's orders. That is why the agency has not yet named the real culprit behind the shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Governor of the Zaporozhye Region Evgeny Balitsky said in an interview with TASS.

"As for the IAEA, it is absolutely not an independent structure. Its salaries are paid by European officials. That is why they will say what they are ordered to say. The main thing is that they do not admit who is shelling the ZNPP, what are the tasks and objectives of the [Ukrainian] military when they attack a nuclear facility. They do not admit it. That is, they are not allowed to say it, so they do not say it," he said.

"They understand that there is a nuclear facility right next to them and their puppet is shooting at it, they do not admit it, they turn a blind eye to it," Balitsky added.