MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The protective perimeter of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is virtually not destroyed despite all attempts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to do it, Governor of the Zaporozhye Region Evgeny Balitsky said in an interview with TASS.

"The protective perimeter [of the ZNPP] is virtually not destroyed. If we talk about the entire structure of the protective complex that exists today, it virtually has not suffered any significant damage. It has not suffered enough damage for us to even talk about the fact that something is wrong with it," he said.

However, constant artillery shelling and drone attacks by Ukrainian forces have caused significant damage to the infrastructure surrounding the station, he noted, adding that at the same time," "he protection of this nuclear facility is fully ensured today".