Russian air defenses down several aerial targets heading towards Belgorod

BELGOROD, October 19. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have downed several aerial targets heading toward the city of Belgorod, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Our air defenses shot down several aerial targets over Belgord and the Belgorod Region, which were heading towards the city. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or serious damage," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor added that drone debris had damaged five cars and a gas pipeline. Emergency personnel are working on the site.