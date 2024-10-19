G7 reiterates concern about Russia's military cooperation with China, Iran, North Korea

ROME, October 19. /TASS/. The defense ministers of the G7 countries have reiterated their concern about Russia's military cooperation with China, Iran and North Korea, according to a joint declaration adopted at a ministerial meeting in Naples.

The ministers alleged that China’s support was enabling Russia to carry out military operations in Ukraine, which "has significant and broad security implications, as well as the strengthening of military cooperation between China and Russia." The group is also worried about Russia’s growing military cooperation with North Korea and Iran, with Tehran providing Moscow with "ballistic missiles, UAVs, military equipment and sensitive technology, aimed at circumventing the sanctions regime."

Both Russia and Iran have repeatedly dismissed such allegations.