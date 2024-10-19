G7 defense ministers highlight need to restore Ukrainian army’s combat capability

ROME, October 19. /TASS/. The defense ministers of the G7 countries have vowed to support initiatives aimed at training Kiev’s troops in order to restore the Ukrainian army’s combat capability, according to a joint declaration adopted at a ministerial meeting in Naples.

"We consider it imperative to continue supporting the education and training needs of the Ukrainian defense and security forces in the short and long term, given the need for force regeneration and reconstitution. We welcome NATO’s and EU’s respective efforts," the declaration reads.