Russia and Indonesia gradually moving towards a visa-free regime — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia are gradually moving towards simplifying and abolishing the visa regime, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov said in an interview with TASS.

"This idea [of abolishing visas] is in the air. But we understand that we need to move towards it gradually. ... That is why, as a first step, we proposed to sign an agreement on simplifying visa procedures for citizens of both countries," the ambassador said.

He noted that in accordance with Russian legislation, this can be implemented only on the basis of a bilateral intergovernmental agreement, which Russia is ready to offer its partners.