Berlin, Ankara exploring options to end Ukraine conflict, Germany chancellor says

ISTANBUL, October 19. /TASS/. Berlin and Ankara are exploring options to end the conflict in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Scholz, Germany and Turkey "are on Ukraine’s side." "However, we are making efforts to figure out ways to make sure that the war does not go on," he added.

As for the situation in the Middle East, the German chancellor pointed out that Berlin and Ankara did not see eye to eye on it. In particular, he stressed that the German authorities believed that there were no grounds to accuse Israel of "genocide."

Still, Scholz said that both Germany and Turkey called for ensuring "de-escalation, a ceasefire and a political solution in order to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from expanding." "A trustworthy political process is required to resolve the issue through the creation of two states," he emphasized.