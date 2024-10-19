Terrorists plan to stage provocations in Syria using toxic agents — Russian military

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have received information that the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia) plans to stage provocations in Syria using toxic agents, Captain 1st rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"Terrorists reportedly plan to carry out a false flag operation together with members of the White Helmets pseudo-humanitarian organization in the south of the Idlib de-escalation zone. They intend to accuse Syrian government troops of carrying out indiscriminate strikes and using toxic agents against civilians," Ignasyuk pointed out.