Voting in presidential elections, referendum in Moldova starts without incidents — CEC

CHISINAU, October 20. /TASS/. Polling stations for the presidential elections and the referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU opened without incidents, Chairperson of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), Angelica Caraman reported.

"All polling stations in our country opened at 7:00 a.m. (Moscow time - 4:00 a.m. GMT - TASS), including 30 polling stations for residents of the left bank of the Dniester, where the voting process began without incidents," she said at a briefing.

There are 11 candidates running for president, including the incumbent head of the republic, Maia Sandu, who enjoys the full support of parliament. Her main opponent is former Prosecutor General Alexandru Stoianoglo, who criticizes Sandu for her policy of confrontation with Moscow.

Simultaneously with the elections, a referendum on declaring EU integration a strategic goal for the country is being held. Observers note that the plebiscite is intended to help Sandu be re-elected for a second term amid the economic crisis and opposition protests. The winner of the presidential elections will be the candidate who receives more than half of the votes. Otherwise, a second round will be held on November 3, in which the two leaders of the first round will take part. The plebiscite will be considered valid if more than a third of voters take part in it.