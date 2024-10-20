CHISINAU, October 20. /TASS/. Moldova’s Party of Socialists, which voiced its support for Alexandru Stoianoglo, calls for balanced relations with both Russia and Western partners, the party’s leader and former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said.

"Moldova needs a president who will maintain dialogue with both the West and the East, not with the West only. It needs a president who will be able to maintain dialogue with our citizens on the left bank of the Dniester River, in Transnistria," he told journalists after casting his vote at Sunday’s presidential elections.

He rejected allegations that his party is seeking termination of talks on Moldova’s European Union membership. "The Party of Socialists, which I represent, sands for continuing the talks proceeding from Moldova’s interests. After these talks are over and all the conditions the European Union is ready to grant membership to Moldova are clear, we will hold a referendum. Only then, not now," he said, slamming today’s voting as "anti-constitutional and illegal."

Eleven candidates are vying for the presidential office in Moldova. Among the candidates are incumbent President Maia Sandu, who enjoys full support from the national parliament, and her chief rival, former Prosecutor General Alexandru Soianoglo, who criticizes Sandu’s policy of confrontation with Moscow.

Along with the presidential election, Moldovans are to take part in a referendum on declaring integration into to European Union as Moldova’s strategic goal. According to observers, th referendum is meant to help Sandu be re-elected for her second office term amid the economic crisis and opposition protests.

The winning candidate is to score more than a half of votes. If no one manages to do this, a runoff voting where electors will have to chose between the two first round’s leaders will be held on November 3.