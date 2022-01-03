Russian servicemen deliver humanitarian aid to settlement in southern Syria

UTAYA /Syria/, January 3. /TASS/. The servicemen of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria delivered humanitarian aid to the Utaya settlement in Rif Dimashq Governorate in southern Syria. As the Center’s representative Alexander Martyashin told journalists, in all, 300 sets of food products were delivered as well as New Year’s gifts for children.

"Today, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria delivered humanitarian cargo to the populated locality of Utaya in Rif Dimashq Governorate, this is more than 300 sets of food products. Also, New Year’s gifts were brought for children, schoolchildren. Local residents are very happy with this humanitarian cargo and are grateful for it," the official said.

According to local authorities, there are currently about 5,000 residents in the settlement, including approximately 640 children. The military action here ended in March 2018 when terrorists left the area. According to the local administration, the number of refugees returning to the region is constantly growing.

One school was restored in the settlement and the process of rebuilding the second one is underway. Water supply has been restored as well while the settlement still depends on the deliveries of humanitarian aid, so Russian troops also delivered warm blankets. According to the Center, there were no incidents during the distribution of aid. Before the event, the territory of the settlement was thoroughly checked by mine clearance experts.