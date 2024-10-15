Russia, Bahrain having seven direct flights weekly — Ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Direct flights between Russia and Bahrain reached seven per week and there is a potential for regions, Ambassador of Bahrain to Russia Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati told TASS.

"We have now seven direct flights appeared. There is a large flow of people flying to Bahrain by a direct flight or in transit. Indeed we have the desire to increase the number of flights but we face the shortage of airplanes; otherwise we would organize extra flights to other regions of Russia," the Ambassador said. "Nevertheless, there is a desire and we will definitely revert to this issue in case of increasing the number of fights," he added.

According to Aviasales website, the Bahrain-based Gulf Air is making Moscow - Manama flights.