Administration of Zaporozhye Region’s district attacked by Ukrainian troops

MELITOPOL, October 20. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone dropped a munition near the building of the Vasilyevsky district of the Zaporozhye Region, Anton Titsky, the region’s deputy governor, said.

"At 4:32 p.m. Moscow time (1:32 p.m. GMT), the Ukrainian side dropped a munition from a drone near the building of the Vasilyevsky district administration. Windows in the building were broken," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Titsky, no one was hurt.

According to earlier reports, two villages in the Zaporozhye Region came under shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops.