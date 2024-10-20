Three killed, 8 wounded by gunfire as people celebrated football win in Mississippi

NEW YORK, October 20. /TASS/. Three people were killed and eight others suffered injuries when two people opened fire at a celebration of a school’s football win in Mississippi, The Associated Press reported.

Two of the victims who died were 19 and the third was 25, the report said. The injured victims were rushed to hospitals.

The shooting took place in Holmes County on Saturday when a group of 200 to 300 people were celebrating outdoors, according to the AP.

The gunfire was preceded by an altercation between some of the men at the celebration, said Holmes County Sheriff Willie March. The deputies are working to find out what sparked the fight.