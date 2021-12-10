Russian troops thwart subversive attack on military base in Tajikistan drills

YEKATERINBURG, December 10. /TASS/. Counter-terror squads of Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan thwarted a subversive attack by notional terrorists on Russian military facilities during special drills, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Friday.

"Under the scenario of the drills, groups of an outlawed armed gang attempted to penetrate on vehicles into the territory of the military unit through a checkpoint. A counter-terror squad advanced on BTR-82A armored personnel carriers to the site of the attack within the shortest time possible after receiving an alert call about an attack on the checkpoint and accomplished the task of sealing off the notional terrorist groups by encircling the facility," the press office said in a statement.

The security sub-groups carried out chemical reconnaissance of the terrain for the presence of chemical agents in the air and also cleared the approaches to the military unit’s territory of mines. The Russian personnel employed a Takhion drone to help exercise command and control of assault and fire support groups, which helped render the notional terrorists harmless at the captured checkpoint, the statement says.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base comprises motor rifle, armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection and signal troops.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.