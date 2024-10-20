Nord Stream sabotage made Germany, Europe dependent on US in energy — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The sabotage on the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines transformed Germany and other European countries into an appendage of the United States in terms of the economy, finance and energy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for a documentary, MGIMO 80.

"Everyone has heard of the terrorist attack on the Nord Streams which was swallowed by a silent and obedient Europe, even as it undermined the possibility of development, mostly for Germany and other European countries," Lavrov said. "That terrorist attack made them dependent on the US in economic, financial and energy issues," he argued.