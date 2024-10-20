Russia says comms unit of Airborne Force helps seamless operations in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The communications unit of the Russian Airborne Force formation in the Zaporozhye Region have set up a seamless communication system to operate troops in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The communications unit of the Novorossiysk formation of the Airborne Force set up seamless operation of troops in the zone of the special military operation. The battle mission of the military communications unit is based on the principle of uninterrupted provision of units with all available types of communication: secure telephony, satellite and radio relay control channels. Modern wearable communication systems are widely used at forward positions, allowing satellite radio communication with command points," the statement said.

Often, the unit's members use a re-purposed Tiger armored vehicle for their missions. A mobile control center can move to a designated area and provide communications to the commander, deploys satellite communications, radio communications and connectivity to the unit’s local area network and transportation network. If necessary, they can move the equipment to any dugout where they can safely provide the troops with data transfer within minutes.

"We can’t allow absence of communication. We can't have that. That means it must always be available. If there is no communication, there will be no control. So the movement of troops will be chaotic," the commander of the communications unit, who goes under the call sign Vodnik, was quoted as saying in the statement.