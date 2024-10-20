Putin, Vucic exchange congratulation on 80th anniversary of Belgrade’s liberation in WWII

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia exchanged congratulations on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from Nazi invaders, the Kremlin press service said after their telephone call.

"The leaders exchanged congratulations on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from Nazi invaders. On this day in 1944, the Soviet army’s Belgrade offensive operation, in which units of the Yugoslav People’s Liberation Army took part was completed. This operation was one of the key events of the final phase of World War II in the Blkans," it said.