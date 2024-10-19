X continues to limit accounts after purchase by Musk — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, October 20. /TASS/. The social network X continues to curb account activity after its purchase in 2022 by American entrepreneur Elon Musk, said Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy to international organizations in Vienna.

"For me nothing has changed. Both Twitter and X restrict my account artificially for political reasons," the diplomat said on X.

He was responding to Musk’s post inviting users to share their impressions of the social media platform since he bought it.

Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter, which he later rebranded as X, for $44 billion in October 2022. He has unblocked several high-profile accounts since then, including that of former US President Donald Trump.