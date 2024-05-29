Appointment of Dyumin as State Council Secretary due to rotation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The appointment of Kremlin aide Alexey Dyumin as State Council Secretary is due to the rotation process, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is due to rotation processes," the spokesman said when asked why Dyumin replaced the previous secretary, Kremlin advisor Igor Levitin.

According to Peskov, the rotation is due to the fact that Levitin is now overseeing other issues.

The Kremlin press service reported on May 29 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed a decree appointing Dyumin as State Council Secretary.

Dyumin, 51, had been in charge of the Tula Region since 2016. In mid-May, he was appointed as a Kremlin aide.